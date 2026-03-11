AAP-backed sarpanch, who heads village defence committee on drugs, held with 18kg of heroin: NCB

An NCB team raided the house of sarpanch Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, early Tuesday and seized the heroin from his residence, officials said. (Express Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested the AAP-backed sarpanch of Kalsian Kalan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district and seized 18 kg of heroin, worth nearly Rs 90 crore, officials said on Wednesday, noting the arrest highlights the ongoing drug smuggling situation near the India-Pakistan border.

An NCB team raided the house of sarpanch Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, early Tuesday and seized the heroin from his residence, officials said.

Singh, who also heads a village defence committee under Punjab’s anti-drug campaign, was arrested under Case No. 8/2026 by NCB, Amritsar, they said.

The case links to prior seizures, with one suspect Harman Singh from Naushera Dhala still at large, officials said.