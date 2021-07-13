AAP, SAD say Cong took ‘funds’ from pvt power companies

The opposition parties in Punjab, AAP and SAD, on Monday accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh-led government of accepting “funds” for the Congress from the managements of the three private power plants functioning in the state.

AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann alleged that the three firms had paid more than Rs 15 crore as “funds” to the Congress. He said that this was the reason why the Congress-led government was not scrapping the power purchase agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP regime.

Mann, who is a member of Parliament, also took a swipe at Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and asked him to tweet on the money allegedly accepted by the Congress from the power producing companies. “I appeal to Navjot Sidhu to tweet on this issue as well as he has been tweeting every day on PPAs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP workers held a protest at DC office complex in Ludhiana over the ongoing power crisis.

AAP leaders protested with placards in hands, which had slogans such as: ‘Bijli Cut di bhaari bharmaar, nahi chahidi Captain sarkaar’, ‘Captain ne kitta khajjal khuaar, 2022 vich lawange hisaab’, ‘Na bijli, na challey vyapar, Captain sarkaar murdabaad’ etc.

AAP Youth wing president and MLA Meet Hayer said that the people of Punjab were suffering despite paying more for electricity than the rest of the country. He said the costly power deals made by Badals with the private companies have forced the people of Punjab to pay exorbitant electricity bills.

Meanwhile, the SAD urged the Punjab Governor to get a corruption case involving alleged receipt of money from private plant managements by the Congress probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that it is a known fact that immediately after the PPAs were signed with the private thermal plants by the erstwhile SAD-led government, the Congress party had claimed they were wrong and even threatened to annul them.

“But at the same time, the Congress took funds from the same private companies whom its Punjab leaders, including Sunil Jakhar and Amarinder Singh, were accusing of indulging in malpractices,” said Cheema, adding that Congress received Rs 16.5 crore from the private firms, including Rs 8.25 crore from Larsen & Toubro, Rs 8 crore from Vedanta and Rs 10 lakh from GVK.

Of the three private power plants, Rajpura thermal plant has been set up by Larsen & Toubro, Talwandi Sabo power plant by Vedanta and Goindwal Sahib power plant by GVK.

Cheema said, “Jakhar and Amarinder Singh should tell Punjabis that if the PPAs were wrong and were slated to the scrapped by the Congress when it assumed power in the state, why did it take an advance of Rs 16 crore from the companies?”

He said the CBI should be entrusted with the case.

Cheema also accused the Congress government of exercising laxity in pursuing the dispute involving Rs 2,500 crore on account of coal washing charges due against private plants in the Supreme court.