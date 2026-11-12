AAP’s second list of Punjab candidates: Minister dropped, 2 sitting MPs nominated

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly ex... Read More
- Tags:
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday released its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, fielding two sitting MPs, renominating two sitting MLAs while dropping seven others, including a Cabinet minister and two former ministers.
The list features sitting MPs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara. Two sitting MLAs, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon and Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir from Balluana, have been renominated.
In a significant reshuffle, Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has been dropped from his Lambi constituency, with his nephew Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian getting the ticket. Former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has also lost his ticket from Patti, where the party has nominated Jaskanwar Singh Gill, alias Jassa Patti. Khuddian was a giant slayer in 2022, defeating five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. He had a showdown with AAP incharge Manish Sisodia in a party meeting a few months ago.
Other MLAs dropped are former minister Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar, Amit Rattan Kotfatta from Bathinda Rural, Raman Arora from Jalandhar Central, and Charanjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib. The party has fielded halqa incharges Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar, Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central and Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, respectively.
Charanjit Singh Channi, the former Congress chief minister, had represented Chamkaur Sahib before Charanjit Singh was elected from the constituency.
In Amritsar North, the party has replaced dissenter Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who resigned from the Punjab Assembly and the AAP before joining the BJP, with Karamjit Singh Rintu.
The second list also reflects the party’s reliance on halqa incharges, several of whom have been rewarded with tickets. These include Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar, Jaskanwar Singh Gill from Patti, Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural and Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib.
In a first for the party, a father-son duo has been nominated. While Dr Chabbewal has been fielded from Phagwara, his son Ishank Kumar Chabbewal was given a ticket from Chabbewal in the first list announced on October 31.
No Cabinet minister figures in the second list either. The party had retained all sitting MLAs in its first list of 40 candidates. However, after that list, three MLAs deserted the party and resigned.
With the announcement of 31 more candidates, the AAP has now declared nominees for 71 of Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats, leaving 46 constituencies without announced candidates.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the candidates were selected based on public surveys and voter feedback. The second list was issued under the signature of AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta after a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee in Delhi.
The 31 candidates announced on Thursday are: From Majha, the party has fielded Swaran S Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar, Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian, Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa) from Fatehgarh Churian, Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi, Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North and Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti) from Patti.
From Doaba, the candidates are advocate Harsimran Singh from Bholath, Davinder Pal Singh Ranga from Kapurthala, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara, Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur, Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur from Shahkot, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central, Vaneet Dhir from Jalandhar North, Deepak Bali from Jalandhar Cantt, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur, Sarabjot Singh Saabi from Mukerian and Robby Kang from Nawan Shahr.
From Malwa, the party has nominated Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar, Dr KNS Kang from Dakha, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Dr Suhani Doda from Abohar, Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir from Balluana, Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian from Lambi, Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.
With 71 candidates declared, the party still has to announce nominees for the remaining 46 seats.