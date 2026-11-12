AAP’s second list of Punjab candidates: Minister dropped, 2 sitting MPs nominated

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday released its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, fielding two sitting MPs, renominating two sitting MLAs while dropping seven others, including a Cabinet minister and two former ministers.

The list features sitting MPs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara. Two sitting MLAs, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon and Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir from Balluana, have been renominated.

In a significant reshuffle, Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has been dropped from his Lambi constituency, with his nephew Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian getting the ticket. Former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has also lost his ticket from Patti, where the party has nominated Jaskanwar Singh Gill, alias Jassa Patti. Khuddian was a giant slayer in 2022, defeating five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. He had a showdown with AAP incharge Manish Sisodia in a party meeting a few months ago.