AAP questions move to make Punjab ministers sit at Congress office

A day after ruling Congress issues a roster for its ministers to sit at party headquarters in Chandigarh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday objected to the move and asked whether the lawmakers belonged to the state or only to the Congress.

“If Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and others in the Cabinet consider themselves the ministers for entire Punjab and its people, then why don’t they sit in their offices at the Punjab Civil Secretariat where every petitioner, victim or needy person, without any discrimination, can meet them,” asked AAP state party president Bhagwant Mann.

In a statement, Mann said, “For four-and-a-half years, the ruling elites kept sitting in their palaces and mansions enjoying the monarchy and now, in the run up to the elections, have been reminded of the grievances of the people,” he said.

On Friday, CM Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu released a roster as per which one minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday to Friday for three hours (11 am to 2 pm).

Mann asked whether the Congress would coerce the people in this way or whether the ruling party would take advantage of the compulsion of the oppressed. He said such narrow politics did not suit the Cabinet ministers who were enjoying the privileges of Punjab exchequer.

The AAP leader further asked Amarinder and Sidhu to “make it clear, whether the Cabinet ministers get their salaries from the exchequer or from the Congress”.

Mann said the Congress must reconsider the decision. He said the ministers should perform regular duties in their offices at the Civil Secretariat and ensure that it is open to every petitioner or victim. Mann also advised that if ‘darbar’ was to be set up, then instead of Congress Bhawan, it should be set up at district headquarters (DC offices).