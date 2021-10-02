AAP launches programme to reach out to SC community

The AAP on Friday launched a state-level campaign called ‘Babasaheb ka sapna adhura, Kejriwal karengey pura’, to be dedicated to the uplift of the poor and downtrodden society.

Under this campaign, the AAP will go from door to door in every village, town, locality and ward of the state to inform people about how Kejriwal’s government in Delhi has made Ambedkar’s dream come true.

AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, Deputy Leader of Opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke and SC Wing state president Lal Chand Kataruchak, while addressing a press conference here on Friday, said Babasaheb’s dream was that the people of all classes should get equal rights, everyone should get good education, better health and justice. “How will this justice be achieved? Until all the people of society get educated and become healthy and they do not get equal employment opportunities, Babasaheb’s dream will not be fulfilled.”

Cheema said the Congress and Akali-BJP governments, which ruled Punjab for decades, exploited poor Dalits and people of backward class under the guise of Babasaheb’s dream. “The party has given equal opportunity to all sections of society without any discrimination. I also come from backward class and party has proved by making me Leader of Opposition that there is no place for discrimination in the Aam Aadmi Party like other conventional parties in Punjab,” he added.

Manuke said, “After Independence, no party has done the work of taking all sections of society together, but Arvind Kejriwal has done the work of fulfilling the dream of Babasaheb by giving them their rights along with education, health in Delhi. All the children of backward society get scholarships in Delhi.” She said the dream of Babasaheb of ‘Padho, Judo aur Sangharsh karo’ has been badly suppressed by the Congress and the Akali-BJP.

Manuke said former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh first gained power by making false promises to the people and after that, his favorite minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot played with the future of hundreds of Dalit students by allegedly perpetrating post-matric scholarship scam.

“Today the condition is that the colleges of Punjab have closed their doors for lakhs of students belonging to Dalit and Backward Classes because the government has not given them any grant,” said Manuke.

She said that present Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also comes from the Dalit class and should register a case against Dharamsot and the gang, which embezzled crores of rupees of the scholarships for Dalit students, and put them behind bars.