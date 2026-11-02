Ex-top cop quits as AAP MLA in Punjab, 3rd blow for party in 2 days

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly ex... Read More
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- AAP
- Punjab election
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab’s Amritsar North constituency, announced his resignation from the Assembly on Monday morning. This comes a day after two AAP MLAs, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, resigned from the party’s primary membership months ahead of Assembly polls.
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer and among the AAP’s prominent faces in the run-up to the 2022 Punjab election that brought the party to power, announced in a social media post that he had submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Assembly. He thanked the people of Amritsar for their support and said he would remain indebted to them for their love and respect.
Fifty-seven-year-old Singh joined AAP after taking voluntary retirement from the IPS. At the time, he was serving as an Inspector General of Police-rank officer. His entry into politics generated considerable interest, particularly because of his role in the investigation into the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents in Punjab.
Once seen as AAP’s poster boy, Singh’s relationship with the party leadership soured over time. In June 2025, the AAP suspended him for five years after he publicly opposed the arrest of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case. He had questioned the manner in which the Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted a raid at Majithia’s residence in Amritsar, sharing a video of the operation and raising concerns over the dignity of the family.
In his announcement on Monday, Singh said he had completed 90 per cent of the work expected of an MLA. He said his biggest achievement was “ending the ‘mai-baap culture’ in politics”. “I have treated people as my source of inspiration instead of looking up to political leaders.”
Singh listed several issues he had raised in the Assembly and said he was the first MLA to raise locality-specific issues by naming streets and neighbourhoods.
Taking a swipe at “ribbon-cutting politics”, he said, “Punjab needed to rise above these issues and unite to fight drugs, extortion, gangsterism and corruption.” He said his next objective would be to work with the people to evolve a strategy for clean politics and transparent governance. “My only objective is Punjab First. I have no personal interests apart from this,” he wrote.