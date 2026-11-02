Ex-top cop quits as AAP MLA in Punjab, 3rd blow for party in 2 days

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab’s Amritsar North constituency, announced his resignation from the Assembly on Monday morning. This comes a day after two AAP MLAs, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, resigned from the party’s primary membership months ahead of Assembly polls.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer and among the AAP’s prominent faces in the run-up to the 2022 Punjab election that brought the party to power, announced in a social media post that he had submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Assembly. He thanked the people of Amritsar for their support and said he would remain indebted to them for their love and respect.