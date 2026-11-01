In Punjab poll first list, AAP renominates four woman MLAs, seven others await nod

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has renominated four of its 11 women MLAs in its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, leaving seven others, including Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur, waiting for the party’s next round of announcements.
The four renominated women legislators are Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Santosh Kumari Kataria from Balachaur and Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga.
Inderjit Kaur Mann has emerged as one of the party’s most vocal faces in the Vidhan Sabha, frequently taking on Opposition members during debates and defending the government’s positions.
Baljinder Kaur, considered close to the party’s Delhi leadership, is the AAP’s chief whip in the Assembly. Her renomination was largely expected given her organisational position and role in managing the party’s legislative business.
Santosh Kataria’s inclusion signals the party’s decision to retain its sitting MLA from Balachaur, while Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, who heads the party’s Punjab women’s wing, has also been given another chance from Moga. Her nomination also ensures representation for the party’s women’s organisation in the first batch of candidates.
The seven women MLAs left out of the first list are Dr Baljit Kaur (Malout), Anmol Gagan Maan (Kharar), Jeevan Jyot Kaur (Amritsar East), Narinder Kaur Bharaj (Sangrur), Neena Mittal (Rajpura), Rajinder Pal Kaur (Ludhiana South) and Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon).
The omission of Dr Baljit Kaur, who holds the Social Security portfolio, is particularly noteworthy. She was among the women legislators expected to figure in the first announcement. However, her name, like those of several other Cabinet ministers, could feature in subsequent lists.
Anmol Gagan Maan, a former minister, is another prominent name missing from the list. In her Kharar constituency, the party has appointed Parminder Singh Goldy as halqa in-charge, triggering speculation over whether she will be renominated. The appointment is being seen as an indication that the leadership could be considering an alternative candidate.
The party will also have to decide on the candidature of legislators such as Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar East in 2022, and Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who won the Sangrur seat at the age of 27.
With 77 constituencies yet to be covered, the subsequent lists will indicate whether the AAP intends to retain all its sitting women legislators or bring in new faces.