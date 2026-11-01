In Punjab poll first list, AAP renominates four woman MLAs, seven others await nod

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has renominated four of its 11 women MLAs in its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, leaving seven others, including Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur, waiting for the party’s next round of announcements.

The four renominated women legislators are Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Santosh Kumari Kataria from Balachaur and Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga.

Inderjit Kaur Mann has emerged as one of the party’s most vocal faces in the Vidhan Sabha, frequently taking on Opposition members during debates and defending the government’s positions.

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Baljinder Kaur, considered close to the party’s Delhi leadership, is the AAP’s chief whip in the Assembly. Her renomination was largely expected given her organisational position and role in managing the party’s legislative business.