Punjab: AAP slams Congress for using Sidhu Moosewala’s photos in party’s election song

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
“A mother has lost his son but it is appalling that Congress is trying to get mileage from his death in the elections," AAP's Sangrur bypolls candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy said.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 14, 2022 8:32:05 am
AAP slams Congress for using Sidhu Moosewala's photos in party’s election songSidhu Moosewala (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll Gurmel Singh Monday slammed the opposition for politicising the death of singer Sidhu Moosewala, and Congress for using slain singer’s photos in party’s election song released in favour of the party candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy for upcoming Sangur bypolls.

“A mother has lost his son but it is appalling that Congress is trying to get mileage from his death in the elections. Congress should resist to use such tactics and hurt sentiments of family and fans,” Gurmail Singh said during his campaigning.

Lambasting opposition for targeting AAP government for alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the state, Gurmail said that the gangsters were patronised by successive governments for past 70 years and now they are putting all the blame on CM Mann-led AAP government’s almost three-month governance.

