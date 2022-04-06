AAP protests water tariff hike, says won’t stay silent on issue

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers protested the increased water tariff on Tuesday and demanded an open debate in the Municipal Corporation house.

AAP workers said the Mayor went against her promise of not allowing an increase in the water tariff. The party’s City President, Prem Garg, said, “Aam Aadmi Party will not remain silent on the issue of water tariffs and has demanded that there be an open debate in the MC House on this issue… Whatever the 35 councillors collectively decide will be acceptable to all and the public will also know the reality of the situation.”

The Aam Aadmi Party, which had guaranteed people of providing 20KL of free water to every household during the municipal elections, was surprised after the tariffs were hiked despite strong opposition in the general house.

“At this time, the increased rates are not only opposed by the political parties, but also by the residents of the city,” Garg said, adding that the party will not stay silent on the issue.

“How is it fair to double the water rates? No party can agree on the new rates of water and the people of the city have given their mandate by offering 28 per cent votes to AAP. The whip of the BJP will work no more,” Garg added.

While expressing their disapproval regarding the 400 crore loan taken by the Administration for a 24×7 water supply, AAP members said, “They will repay it with interest and it is the common man who would face the brunt of this for years together. The city residents will have to bear tariff hike because of the

loan taken by the civic body from the French agency,” AAP said.

As per the directions of the party in charge, Jarnail Singh, all the senior leaders, councillors and party workers participated in the protest.



Congress to protest on Thursday

In a statement, the party said that Chandigarh Congress will be holding a massive dharna on Thursday in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Sector 17, to protest the steep hike in water tariff and “the back-breaking inflation due to the anti-people policies of the BJP.”

The three-hour protest will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm. The Former Union Minister, Pawan Kumar Bansal, will be leading the the party’s dharna.

“Vigilant people of Chandigarh are requested to wholeheartedly support the Congress in its attempt to raise the voice of the people of Chandigarh who are being crushed under galloping inflation,” Congress stated in the statement issued.

The hike was announced on March 30 this year

The Chandigarh administration had announced last week a hike in water tariffs in the UT by up to 150 per cent, almost three months after Chandigarh’s civic body

elections during which a status quo on the increase of tariffs was one of the main poll planks.

According to the new tariff that was approved, the rate for 0-15 Kilo Litres (KL) has been hiked from Rs 2 per KL to Rs 3 per KL; 16-30 KL has been hiked from Rs 4 per KL to Rs 6 per KL; 31-60 KL has been hiked from Rs 6 per KL to Rs 10 per KL and over 60 KL has been from Rs 8 per KL to Rs 20 per KL.

After the increase in water tariffs, Chandigarh residents will also have to pay a 30 per cent sewerage charge.