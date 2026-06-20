AAP protests statewide against SAD for circulating ‘fake’ video to defame Mann

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held statewide protests against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing the Akali leadership of circulating a “fake” video of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to defame him.

Accusing the SAD of misusing religion, spreading propaganda and hatching political conspiracies to mislead the people of Punjab, AAP ministers, MLAs, senior leaders and workers held demonstrations outside SAD offices and residences of several Akali leaders across Punjab, including Bathinda, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Barnala and Pathankot, among other districts.

Leading a protest in Mohali, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Today, AAP karyakartas come out on the streets not only in Mohali, but across Punjab to protest Shiromani Akali Dal’s anti-Panth and anti-Punjab activities. The people of Punjab are fully aware of these conspiracies and will never allow those who have repeatedly harmed the interests of the state.”

The minister said the party will expose the SAD’s conspiracy and send a strong message that politics based on lies and deception will not be tolerated. “AAP workers across Punjab are united in opposing this malicious campaign. We will not allow any conspiracy aimed at disturbing Punjab’s peace, progress and social harmony to succeed,” he added.

In Ludhiana, the AAP protest appeared thinly attended, with protesters carrying placards bearing slogans in Punjabi, hailing Mann and denouncing Badal.

At Badal village under the Lambi Assembly constituency, the native place of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who hails from the constituency, led a protest, accusing the the SAD chief of exploiting religion for political ends.

“Sukhbir Badal is doing politics on religion. People from the entire constituency protested outside the house of Badal in his native village who is trying to tarnish the image of Punjab CM,” Khudian said.

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In Hoshiarpur, protesters gathered outside the party office in Model Town and later marched towards a nearby private hotel, where they burned effigies of the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

Speaking to reporters, Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill alleged that manipulated videos were being circulated to harm the chief minister’s image and mislead the people of Punjab.

However, launching a counterattack, the SAD said the AAP government’s attempt to build a “false narrative” around Mann’s deposition before the Akal Takht and to stage protests against the Akali Dal had backfired.

Addressing a press conference at the SAD headquarters in Chandigarh, party chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said, “AAP attempted to gherao and stage protest at district headquarters of the SAD, but its attempts failed miserably as they could not muster support of requisite numbers despite help from the police force.”

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He said videos emerging from various districts made it clear that only a meagre number of AAP workers had turned up, making the entire exercise a “flop show”.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the chief minister’s deposition before the Akal Takht and the forensic examination of the viral video, Kler said, “Only a couple of AAP leaders, including media in-charge Baltej Pannu, defended the chief minister, while a majority of party leaders remained silent.”

Kler said, “After the forensic examination, Sri Akal Takht Sahib had declared the videos genuine and termed the chief minister ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Panth Virodhi’. But instead of accepting the verdict of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the chief minister and the entire AAP machinery, which was famous for opposing Sikh causes, started an exercise to work against the Takht Sahib.”

“Sri Akal Takht Sahib has declared the chief minister guilty and he should humbly accept this verdict and submit to the Takht instead of creating an atmosphere of direct confrontation,” Kler added.

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At the centre of the row is a video purportedly featuring Mann, who was served an edict by the Akal Takht on June 15 over it.

In January, Mann was summoned by the Akal Takht for allegedly making comments on ‘Guru ki Golak’ (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in “objectionable activities” with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the said video clip.

On Monday, the supreme temporal body for Sikhs declared Mann ‘Guru Dokhi’ (anti-Guru) and ‘Khalsa Panth virodhi’ (anti-Khalsa Panth) over the video.

Mann dismissed the video as “propaganda” aimed at defaming him, while the opposition parties have been demanding his sacking from the post.