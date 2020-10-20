AAP protests in well of House, SAD stages sit-in outside Punjab Bhawan

AAP MLAs protesting outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special session in Chandigarh on Monday, October 19 2020. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

It was a day of protests for opposition parties on the first day of special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha with AAP MLAs sitting on a dharna in the well of the House to demand a copy of state government’s Bill against agriculture laws as well as other Bills to be introduced in the House, and SAD MLAs staging a dharna outside the Punjab Bhawan after they were denied entry to meet the press.

AAP MLAs’ dharna continued late into the night with MLAs refusing to vacate the Vidhan Sabha complex. The MLAs, however, moved from the well of the House to the Members’ Lounge after the Vidhan Sabha officials pointed out that the House has to be sanitised for anti-Covid measures else the session cannot be held on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema told The Indian Express that they (AAP MLAs) would not vacate the Vidhan Sabha complex till they get a copy of the Bill even if this means spending the night in the complex.

In another related development, the media covering the session from Punjab Bhawan protested to Speaker Rana KP Singh, about the “one-sided telecast” of House proceedings in Punjab Bhawan and that they are unable to witness opposition protests in House as cameras focused on Speaker and treasury benches only.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition, sat in the well of the House immediately after the House was adjourned. All MLAs were demanding that the copy of the Bills must be handed over to them as the government had promised in the past.

Wearing black robes with slogans written on them, the MLAs did Facebook Live sessions while sitting in the House even as the Vidhan Sabha staff assured them that they would be given copies of the Bills by 5 pm, which did not happen. The AAP protest was reminiscent of the overnight Congress protest in the House in 2016 against the then SAD-BJP government.

In his Facebook Live from the well of the House, AAP MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, said that Congress as well as SAD and BJP had a similar attitude towards the agriculture laws.

“Before the special session, the Congress government should have called a seminar where representatives of all political parties should have been invited along with representatives of farmers, legal and constitutional experts as well as agriculture experts to deliberate on the way forward. The farmers are the worst affected and it is logical that their voice should have been heard first,” said Arora.

The AAP MLAs said it was sad that the Capt government had not shared any draft of any legislation that they wanted to bring against the Centre’s laws with the opposition parties or the farmers. “It seems they are not bringing any legislation to save the farmers. It appears they are bringing some law to save the Congress party in 2022 elections as it is in doldrums right now,” Arora added.

AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that it was quite strange that the Capt Amarinder government had called a session of the House on agriculture laws but was not informing MLAs on what needed to be done to counter them.

“What is the Bill being brought? Media has been deliberately kept out of the House on pretext of Covid norms…,” he said.

Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that he had requested Speaker Rana KP Singh and Finance Minister Manpreet Badal in the Business Advisory Committee meeting to make the anti-agriculture laws Bill available to the opposition. “I do not know why the Congress is hiding it. In 2004 too, a Congress legislation was set aside by the Supreme Court. This is why we want to see what the state government is bringing,” he said.

SAD dharna outside Punjab Bhawan

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), meanwhile, registered a formal protest for “non-supply of proposed legislation set to be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday to members” with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh, besides asking him to take action against “those responsible for not allowing SAD members to interact with the media at Punjab Bhawan”.

SAD MLAs, led by Bikram Singh Majithia, sat on a four-hour dharna outside Punjab Bhawan after party MLAs were not allowed to enter the Punjab Bhawan to meet the press which was covering the session from there. During the protest, Majitha wore a mask that said, “We support farmers”.

“Punjab Bhawan has been turned into Congress Bhawan. These premises have been turned into an extension of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha by the Speaker. Under what law are MLAs being denied entry here. First the media has been muzzled by keeping them away from Vidhan Sabha and now opposition is not being allowed to meet them to our across their point of view. This is nothing but dictatorship,” said Majithia.

(With inputs from ENS Chandigarh)

