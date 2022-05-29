AAP picks 2 Padma-awardee Sikhs for RS

STUNG by criticism over picking non-Punjabis for Rajya Sabha seats in March, the ruling AAP in Punjab Saturday chose two Sikhs, both Padma Shree award winners, as its candidates for the polls to the Upper House of Parliament. The candidates are environment activist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal and businessman-philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his Twitter handle.

“I am happy to announce that AAP is nominating two Padma Shri awardees for the Rajya Sabha. One is environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and second is Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney. My best wishes to both of them,” said Mann in a tweet.

The term of two Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal), is due to expire on July 4.

Given the overwhelming majority of AAP in the Punjab House — 97 of the 117 legislators are from the ruling party — its candidates are likely to be elected unopposed.

Sources said that AAP was on the defensive when it had nominated two Delhi-based leaders to Rajya Sabha in March this year. The Opposition had also criticised AAP, alleging that it had sent non-Punjabis to Rajya Sabha from the state. The party also faced criticism for not being able to send a Sikh or a social activist.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Taking a lesson, the AAP has now chosen two Sikh personalities, who are well known for their activism.