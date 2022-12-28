scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

AAP’s Naveen Jaihind taken into preventive custody near Haryana Vidhan Sabha

“Naveen Jaihind told us that he came here to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khatar. We rounded up him. He was brought to Sector 3 police station,” Singh added.

Naveen Jaihind had reached the MLA Hostel in Sector 3 along with his supporters in a vehicle when a police party spotted them. (Photo: Facebook@Naveen Jaihind)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Former AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind was taken into preventive police custody as he tried to enter Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session Wednesday. Naveen Jaihind had reached the MLA Hostel in Sector 3 along with his supporters in a vehicle when a police party spotted them, said an official.

“We found three to four men standing near a vehicle under suspicious circumstances. One of them was Naveen Jaihind, who was carrying a board in his hand. A VVIP route was earmarked and nobody was allowed to stand or park a vehicle on the road leading to Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, SHO Sector 3 police station, said.

“Naveen Jaihind told us that he came here to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khatar. We rounded up him. He was brought to Sector 3 police station,” Singh added.

More from Chandigarh

The police said Naveen Jaihind will be released soon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 16:16 IST
Next Story

HI announces cash prize to boost morale of Indian team ahead of World Cup

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close