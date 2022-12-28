AAP’s Naveen Jaihind taken into preventive custody near Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Former AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind was taken into preventive police custody as he tried to enter Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session Wednesday. Naveen Jaihind had reached the MLA Hostel in Sector 3 along with his supporters in a vehicle when a police party spotted them, said an official.

“We found three to four men standing near a vehicle under suspicious circumstances. One of them was Naveen Jaihind, who was carrying a board in his hand. A VVIP route was earmarked and nobody was allowed to stand or park a vehicle on the road leading to Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, SHO Sector 3 police station, said.

“Naveen Jaihind told us that he came here to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khatar. We rounded up him. He was brought to Sector 3 police station,” Singh added.

The police said Naveen Jaihind will be released soon.