AAP names Cong-import Lalli Majithia against SAD’s Majithia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday named Sukhjinder Raj Singh alias Lalli Majithia as candidate from Majitha as it released its seventh list of five candidates for the Assembly polls.

With this AAP has named 101 candidates. It is contesting all 117 seats alone.

Lalli Majithia, who resigned from the chairmanship of Pungrain, had joined AAP on January 1 after quitting Congress. Lalli Majithia has thrice contested the polls from the seat — 2007, 2012 and 2017 — unsuccessfully against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia.

AAP has named Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central seat, Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt and Baljit Kaur from Malout.