‘AAP must look into upkeep of Udham Singh Museum’

Almost a year after a museum dedicated to Shaheed Udham Singh was inaugurated by then CM Amarinder Singh, a society dedicated to the martyr’s memory, Udham Singh Vichar Manch, has urged CM Bhagwant Mann pay more attention to the site.

The Manch held a meeting in Sunam on Sunday and expressed its concerns over the state of affairs. Manch member Rakesh Kumar, who has written books on Udham Singh, said, “Udham Singh’s memorial has come up on 4 acres in Sunam. It took nearly 5 years for two governments (SAD launched it and Congress declared it open) to inaugurate the project which is still incomplete as the museum has few pictures of Udham Singh’s life and many other important things related to him are in different parts of the country and abroad. So much so, his ashes are still lying in Sunam college and they have not been shifted to this museum. They were brought only for a day for inaugural and later sent back. We had met AAP’s local MLA Aman Arora in this context. However, they are indifferent towards this museum which falls in CM’s home district.”

Balbir Chand Longowal, another member of Manch, said, “At least the things which are within Punjab or in India should be brought to the museum or the process should start. Why is there a delay in shifting the ashes to this museum?”

Kumar pointed out that Udham Singh’s statue at the site was not up to the mark and the matter has been brought to the notice of the culture department.