AAP MP’s NGO hands over 1,000 job letters to youth

Rajya Sabha member from Aam Adami Party Vikramjit Singh Sahney’s NGO Sun Foundation handed over 1,000 job letters to the youth in Amritsar on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet ministers Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Harbhjan Singh and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer were present on the occasion.

“Today we are handing over 1,000 job letters to the skilled students from our centre in Amritsar and the students are placed locally in different sectors like industry, call centres, hotels, hospitality and hospitals. We have been running short-term courses in fitter, solar panel technician, graphic designer, nursing, food and beverage, sales executive, customer care, data entry, electrician, welder, technician, fashion designing and artisans. We have also started training for Army recruitment so that the youth of Punjab get into the defence forces,” said Sahney.

Handing over the job letters to the skilled youth, Sandhwan appealed to Vikramjit Singh to carry on this employment drive in the whole of the state.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that this is a historic moment that today in the holy city of Amritsar, 1,000 youths of Punjab are getting employment. He said, “This initiative will stop the migration of our youth to foreign lands and save our young minds for the development of Punjab.”

Dhaliwal also offered land to Vikramjit Singh for opening more skill centres across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer said that multi-skill development is the requirement for jobs “but we are actually going away from the skill development”.

Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lauded the efforts made by the Sun Foundation and said that this process of giving jobs to the youth of Punjab will initiate reverse migration process in the state.

Sahney said that a corpus fund of Rs 50 crore is being proposed to the government of Punjab which would be spent on creating 25 centres of excellence across the state.

“My goal is to give 50,000 jobs to the trained students in these ITIs. All the present ITIs will be upgraded to the world-class skill centre with the latest machinery according to the present industry standards and training as per the industry needs. Rs 20 crore will be given by the Government of India under a scheme called STRIVE (Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement). Rs 10 crore has already been provided by the state government for renovation of ITIs and one more instalment of Rs 10 crore will be released by the Finance Minister for ITIs on my request. The balance amount of Rs 10 crore will be released by me through my MPLAD fund and my personal contribution. These centres would have the advanced facility for placement of the students and professional- industry connect,” he said.