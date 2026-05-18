‘Any attempt to create fear among genuine voters is unacceptable’: Kang raises concerns on SIR in Punjab

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Punjab AAP Member of Parliament (MP) Malvinder Singh Kang on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India expressing serious concerns on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Punjab and its possible impact on the democratic rights of lakhs of residents of the state, including those residing abroad for employment and livelihood.
Stressing that the AAP would not let Punjab become Bengal or Bihar, Kang, in a video, said that Punjab is witnessing growing apprehension among common citizens over the manner in which the SIR exercise is being conducted. He warned that any large-scale deletion or exclusion of genuine voters due to procedural hurdles, documentation issues, or verification complications would deeply undermine democratic participation in the state.
“Punjab has always stood at the forefront in serving the nation — from safeguarding borders to strengthening the country’s economy and feeding millions across India. Any attempt that creates fear among genuine voters regarding their voting rights is extremely serious and unacceptable,” Kang said.
He particularly highlighted the concerns of Punjab’s massive global diaspora community, which continues to maintain strong emotional, social, and economic ties with the state through voter registrations, land ownership, and family connections.
“The Punjabi diaspora has contributed immensely to India’s economy and global image for decades. These citizens should not face the fear of disenfranchisement merely because they are earning their livelihood abroad,” he added.
Kang urged the Election Commission to introduce special provisions for overseas Punjabis and ensure that no genuine voter is excluded from the electoral process. He demanded transparent procedures, digital verification facilities for NRIs, extended timelines where necessary, and safeguards against arbitrary deletions from voter lists.
Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, the Anandpur Sahib MP alleged that the people of Punjab are increasingly viewing the SIR exercise with suspicion and fear that administrative mechanisms could be misused to weaken the democratic voice and social balance of the state.
“The BJP has repeatedly failed to understand Punjab’s identity, emotions, and democratic spirit. Punjabis will never allow any force to play with their constitutional rights, sentiments, or representation,” he asserted.
The MP further said that democracy derives its legitimacy from inclusion and participation, not exclusion through bureaucratic obstacles.
“This is not merely about names on a voter list. It is about protecting the voice, dignity, and democratic rights of every Punjabi,” he said.
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