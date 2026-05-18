‘Any attempt to create fear among genuine voters is unacceptable’: Kang raises concerns on SIR in Punjab

Punjab AAP Member of Parliament (MP) Malvinder Singh Kang on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India expressing serious concerns on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Punjab and its possible impact on the democratic rights of lakhs of residents of the state, including those residing abroad for employment and livelihood.

Stressing that the AAP would not let Punjab become Bengal or Bihar, Kang, in a video, said that Punjab is witnessing growing apprehension among common citizens over the manner in which the SIR exercise is being conducted. He warned that any large-scale deletion or exclusion of genuine voters due to procedural hurdles, documentation issues, or verification complications would deeply undermine democratic participation in the state.