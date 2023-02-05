scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
AAP MP: ESIC Hospital Ludhiana to be upgraded to 500-bed facility

In a statement, the Rajya Sabha member said he met the minister on Tuesday to discuss issues related to ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) hospitals in Punjab.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora said on Saturday citing an assurance given by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav. (Express Photo)
The 300-bed ESIC Hospital in Ludhiana will be upgraded to a 500-bed facility, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora said on Saturday citing an assurance given by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

He said he apprised the minister that there are pending requests from the Punjab government for six new ESIC hospitals.

He apprised Yadav that Punjab was in need of more ESIC hospitals as in comparison to the national average of one bed for 2,300 workers under ESIC, the state has one bed for 4,100 workers.

