AAP’s lone Rajya Sabha MP to attend PM Modi event: ‘Don’t link development with politics’

An invitation extended to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Jalandhar on Thursday has generated intense political discussion in Punjab, where the BJP and AAP remain principal rivals.

Seechewal, who is now the only AAP Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, confirmed to The Indian Express that he had received two invitations for the Prime Minister’s programme, one from the Ferozepur Railway Division and another from the Railway authorities in Delhi.

“As the Rajya Sabha MP from Jalandhar, I will definitely attend the programme. It is a good initiative. More development projects should come to Punjab, and more railway stations in the state should be redeveloped,” Seechewal said.

His attendance assumes significance in the backdrop of the dramatic political realignment that took place in April this year when six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs—Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Sahney, Rajinder Gupta and Sandeep Pathak—joined the BJP, leaving Seechewal as the party’s only Rajya Sabha representative from Punjab.

The invitation has therefore become a talking point in political circles, especially as Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes at a time when the BJP is attempting to strengthen its organisational base in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, while AAP heads the state government.

Although invitations to MPs for official government functions are part of established protocol, political observers say Seechewal’s presence at the Prime Minister’s event carries added significance given the changed parliamentary equations following the recent defections.

Notably, when six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs switched to the BJP in April, Seechewal had publicly ruled out changing political sides. Speaking to The Indian Express at the time, he had described the defections as “opportunistic” and asserted that no one could persuade him to leave the party.

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“They can’t dare ask me to join any other party. I am not afraid of losing any position. My only mission is to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament and work for public welfare,” he had said.

An environmentalist best known for reviving the Kali Bein, Seechewal has maintained a relatively non-confrontational political profile since entering the Rajya Sabha in 2022, focusing largely on environmental conservation, agriculture, water conservation and rural development.

His decision to attend the Prime Minister’s programme, while describing the railway redevelopment initiative as a positive step for Punjab, is likely to be viewed as participation in an official government function rather than a political event. Nevertheless, against the backdrop of shifting political loyalties in Parliament, the invitation itself has attracted attention in Punjab’s political circles.

AAP defends Seechewal

AAP’s Anandpur Sahib MP and the party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said there is nothing unusual about the Centre inviting elected representatives to official government programmes. “It is part of the established protocol. Whenever a government project is inaugurated or dedicated in any part of the country, the local MPs are invited because it is a government function, not a political programme,” Kang told The Indian Express.

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PM Modi is set to inaugurate the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station and virtually dedicate the upgraded railway stations at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Muktsar Sahib and Anandpur Sahib under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He will also flag off the Sant Ravidas Ji Express and dedicate several projects related to highways, healthcare and education.

Kang said he, too, had received an invitation, as the redeveloped railway stations at Anandpur Sahib and SAS Nagar (Mohali) fall under his Lok Sabha constituency.

Kang said development projects should not be viewed through a political lens. “Development work is one thing, and politics is another. These are government projects executed by the Centre in different constituencies, so, naturally, the relevant MPs are invited. Whether an MP attends such a function is entirely their own decision, but I will definitely be present,” he said.

Tight security, traffic diversions

In view of the high-profile visit, the Punjab Police have significantly tightened security across the city, with thousands of security personnel deployed throughout, especially around the railway station and the event venue.

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Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited Jalandhar today to review security arrangements and instructed officials to ensure foolproof security along the Prime Minister’s route and at the venue. He was accompanied by Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh and several Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from different districts. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams have also been deployed as part of the security measures.

Passengers at Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station are undergoing thorough security checks, and heightened security will remain in place over the next two days. Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with security personnel.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Jalandhar at around 3.40 pm and remain in the city for approximately 90 minutes. Since the event venue is located near National Highway-44 (NH-44), temporary traffic diversions will be in effect from 2 pm to 5.30 pm on July 17. Commuters travelling between Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Pathankot have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period or adjust their travel schedules.

The police clarified that public movement will not be completely halted. Instead, vehicles will be diverted through alternate routes where necessary, with officers deployed to assist commuters and minimise inconvenience. Authorities emphasised that while the Prime Minister’s security remains the top priority, every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the public.