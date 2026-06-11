Homemaker, mother of 2, Vinaypal Kaur is second woman mayor of Punjab’s Moga

Vinaypal Kaur defeated former Mayor Baljit Singh Chani of the Congress in her debut councillor election. (Express photo)

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Vinaypal Kaur, 41, was elected Mayor of Moga on Thursday, becoming only the second woman to hold the post after Congress leader Nikita Bhalla.

A homemaker and first-time councillor, Vinaypal Kaur was elected from Ward No. 8 in the recent Municipal Corporation elections. The mayoral post was reserved for the Backward Classes category.

In the elections to the 50-member Moga Municipal Corporation, the results of which were declared on May 29, AAP secured a clear majority with 30 seats. Congress and Independents won seven seats each, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP won three seats each.

In Thursday’s mayoral election, Vinaypal Kaur received 42 votes in the House. Moga Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gurwinder Singh Johal said AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora also exercised her vote as per the rules.