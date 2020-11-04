AAP MLAs stage protest against Capt’s ‘theatrics’ over farmers’ issues

The party's Punjab legislators led by state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday protested at the MLA hostel in Chandigarh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the Congress government in Punjab, accusing Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of indulging in theatrics to “mislead” the farmers of the state.

The party’s Punjab legislators led by state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday protested at the MLA hostel here.

Mann said that the Amarinder-led government had “cheated” the farmers of Punjab, who had fed the country when it was battling an acute food crisis. He added that the CM had “played a significant role in clearing the passage for implementation of the central farm laws in the state”, adding that he (CM) could not absolve himself of the “anti-farmer role” played by him, which would have disastrous ramifications in the times to come.

Mann said the issue of whether the produce was procured by the central government or by the state government was of no consequence, but what mattered was that the crops were procured as per MSP fixed by the Union government, adding that if the centre washed away its hands from guaranteeing the MSP, the state government should make sure that the crops were purchased by it under the MSP regimen.

State Youth wing president and MLA Meet Hayer said that the Captain Amarinder Singh government had “failed to handle the issues faced by the people of Punjab, especially the farmers”, and that he was not capable of running the government.

He accused the CM of being unmindful of the pains and privations of the farmers, who were fighting their battle on the roads and railway tracks, shoving every section of society into a mess.

Hayer said Amarinder had “neither the ability to resolve the issues amicably nor had the good intentions to address the issues at all”. He alleged that “during the four-year long tenure of the government in the saddle, Captain did not come out of the cosy confines of his luxurious farmhouse, forcing all sections to face the heat of the misrule”.

The AAP leader accused Captain Amarinder Singh of indulging in plain theatrics simply to mislead the people, especially the farmers by peddling all kinds of lies.

LoP Harpal Singh Cheema said that if the CM was serious about the issues and concerns of the people, especially the farmers, he should immediately hold talks with the farmers organizations and assure them to procure their crops at MSP, adding that he should also take up the issue of resumption of the freight trains to Punjab which were suspended by the centre.

Cheema said that if the Captain government could not ensure MSP to the farmers of Punjab and run the administration of the state the way it should, he should immediately step down as the chief minister, otherwise the people would never ever forgive him for his anti-people stance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd