AAP MLA Manuke’s husband’s nomination ‘rejected’ from women-reserved ward; ‘mischief,’ she says

Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke said her husband Sukhwinder Singh (right) never filed any nomination papers from the ward reserved for women candidates

The nomination papers of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhwinder Bihla, the husband of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, were rejected from ward number 1 for the Jagraon Municipal Council elections on Tuesday. The ward is reserved for women candidates.

However, Jagraon MLA Manuke told The Indian Express that it was an act of “mischief,” as her husband “never filed any nomination papers from the ward reserved for women candidates,” and that AAP’s candidate from the ward is Paramjit Kaur.

“Why would my husband file a nomination from a ward reserved for women? This is a mischief by some opponent who filed papers in my husband’s name. We have finalised the list of all 23 AAP candidates for the Jagraon Municipal Council elections. Why would my husband file papers when he wasn’t even a candidate on the party’s list? We are trying to find who did this,” said the MLA.