Monday, Dec 19, 2022

AAP MLA’s faulty phone triggers a meme fest

It was this bit—complaining to the DC saab about a faulty phone—that cracked up the readers. What ensued was a tsunami of memes about people making a beeline to the DC with their problems.

Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiser Khana. (Source: Facebook)
Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiser Khana had no clue that he would be launching a thousand memes when he posted a rant about his faulty mobile on the Facebook. The MLA grumbled that his phone was not functioning for the last 7-8 hours, and that he had even complained to the deputy commissioner.

A woman said her iron was not working. “DC saab madad karo (DC saab help me),” said the woman in the video to a very sarkari looking official across the table.

Another, had a man complaining to the DC about his buffalo. “Meri maj dudh nahin dendi, DC saab (My buffalo is not giving milk).’’

While the DC kept a stony silence about this whole affair, an Airtel officer wrote back on Maiser Khana’s FB post, promising to resolve the issue soon. Last we heard, Maisar Khana has decided to exercise utmost caution everytime he posts a rant on the social media. Reason: he is tired of getting all those memes. A little bird tells us that his own family members burst into laughter every time they run into him. DC saab, help!

No entry to Vidhan Sabha, says Sandhwan

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, it appears, has developed an aversion to the media. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that they celebrated his family’s visit to the President, and broadcast the picture widely.

Sandhwan, generally considered both accessible and affable, has now banned the entry of all the media persons to the Vidhan Sabha complex unless they are members of the legislative body’s press gallery.

As of now, a mere 28 scribes are members of this gallery. The tightly guarded Vidhan Sabha building is now out of bounds for even those media persons, who have valid ID cards to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat, and Chief Minister’s office. Any time they attempt to venture that side, the security guards at the gate shoo them away. Many wonder what is happening inside. What is it that Sandhwan Saab wants to hide? Any guesses?

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:35:52 pm
