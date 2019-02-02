AAP MLA seeks bill to check liquor mafia

AAP MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, Friday met the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker, Rana K P Singh, seeking to introduce a private member’s bill, ‘Punjab State Liquor Corporation Bill 2019’ to check the liquor mafia in the state.

Arora sought the introduction of the bill in the upcoming budget session of the Vidhan Sabha in mid-February. Arora has also drawn the Speaker’s attention towards the Congress party’s manifesto prior to the Assembly elections with regard to tackling liquor mafia in Punjab.

Citing examples of several states, such as Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttaranchal, which had already established such corporations,

Arora said the bill would not only eliminate the liquor mafia out of the state but also help in filling the government’s empty coffers. He said the traditionally political party leaderships have been involved in the liquor trade and had been responsible for the promoting the mafia culture.

He said the proposed corporation should handle the retail and wholesale sale, purchase, distribution of liquor in the state. It must also ensure that the production of brew and spirit by the bottling plants and liquor manufacturing units was in proper order. Each bottle must bear the hologram and bar coding to check illicit sale and purchase of liquor.