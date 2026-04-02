AAP MLA’s sarpanch brother-in-law booked for setting belongings of Dalit families on fire

The Punjab Police Wednesday said that they booked the sarpanch of Veinpuri, a village in Tarn Taran, for allegedly setting on fire belonging of two Dalit families. Sarpanch Baldev Singh Gora is the brother-in-law of Aam Aadmi Party’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura.

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As per the a complaint lodged with the police, Gora allegedly reached the house of the two Dalit families over some issue and set their belongings on fire by pouring petrol. Upon receiving information about the incident, SP (Headquarters) Sukhmanninder Singh, SDM Sanjeev Sharma, and other officials reached the spot. The Goindwal Sahib police has recorded statements of the victim families and registered a case against six individuals, including Gora.