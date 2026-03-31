AAP MLA Lalpura, others acquitted as HC quashes 2013 FIR after compromise

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed a 2013 FIR and set aside the 2025 conviction of AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura following a mutual compromise between both parties.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside a 2025 order through which it had convicted and sentenced AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and others after the legislator submitted that he has entered into a compromise with the other party in an an FIR registered in 2013.

Allowing the petition, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya quashed the 2013 FIR and acquitted Lalpur and other convicts. He court annulled the conviction judgment dated September 10, 2025, as well as the sentencing orders issued on September 12 and 22, 2025. The court also quashed FIR dated March 4, 2013, registered at City police stations, Tarn Taranm under Sections 323, 354, 506 read with Sections 148 and 149 of the IPC, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act.