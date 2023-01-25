scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from Punjab Vidhan Sabha committee

Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who resigned as chairman of the committee on government assurances, has been upset with the Punjab government over the inaction on the Bargari sacrilege issue.

While Kunwar Vijay Pratap sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan via email on Tuesday night, it is yet to be accepted, sources said. (Facebook)
Listen to this article
AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from Punjab Vidhan Sabha committee
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In an embarrassment to the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, party MLA from Amritsar (North) Kunwar Vijay Pratap has resigned as chairman of the committee on government assurances of the Vidhan Sabha. While Pratap sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan via email on Tuesday night, it is yet to be accepted, sources said.

Pratap has been upset with the government over the Bargari sacrilege issue and has made his displeasure known on quite a few occasions.

Don't miss |Another minister out, Bhagwant Mann govt buffeted by crises

The latest provocation, sources said, was that he, as chairman of the assurance committee, had summoned a meeting of Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Home Secretary Anurag Verma and DGP Gaurav Yadav to enquire into the status of the SIT report on the sacrilege issue and its progress as the government had assured action in Vidhan Sabha. However, the January 20 meeting had to be cancelled as the Speaker called another meeting that day.

Then, on Tuesday, the Speaker called a meeting of all Vidhan Sabha committee chairpersons and asked them not to do anything that could leave the government embarrassed. Pratap resigned in the evening.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

The role of the committee on government assurances is to ensure that assurances given by the government in the Vidhan Sabha are realised.

Political Pulse |Out-of-power Sukhbir Badal returns to Panthic politics, seen with hardliners at anniversary of Indira assassins

Last year, Pratap had requested a discussion on the sacrilege issue in the Assembly. During the budget session in June, Pratap said he had moved a call attention notice on the issue but it was not taken up. He said when the Assembly election was going on, there were two main issues, drugs and the sacrilege incident. He had urged the Speaker that he be given 10 minutes to brief the House about the sacrilege issue and the events that took place. “The session should be extended by half an hour as several points are such that the public should know and the incumbent government should also know,” he had said. He had also raised a 2020 drugs issue in Sultanwind when 197 kg heroin was recovered and Anwar Masih, an Akali leader, was arrested. However, he was not allowed time.

More from Chandigarh

Later, during the anniversary of the sacrilege incident at Bargari recently, Pratap was vociferous in pointing out that no action was taken even after an SIT had investigated and identified the culprits.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 09:28 IST
Next Story

HC asks police whether hate speeches before 2020 Delhi riots subject matter before SC

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close