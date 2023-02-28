AAP MLA Kotfatta’s police remand extended till March 2

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, who was arrested in a bribery case recently, was again sent to police remand till March 2 after he was produced in a Bathinda court on Monday afternoon.

Kotfatta was arrested on February 23 morning when he was near Shambu border in Rajpura. On that day he was sent to police remand till February 27.

Sources said that Vigilance Bureau (VB) had searched his Bathinda as well as Chandigarh-based houses when the legislator was in police remand and recovered a few documents from his place.

Kulwant Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who is the investigating officer of VB in this case, told the media persons, “We have recovered a few documents from his house which need to be verified. Also, a few account details need to be verified for which we have got his police remand till March 2.”

Kulwant Singh said that the old details submitted by complainant Pritpal Kumar were being verified. He said the investigation in the case is on and more details will be divulged later.

Pritpal Kumar, husband of Seema Rani who is the sarpanch of Ghudda village of Bathinda district, had approached VB with a complaint that development funds for the works done in his village were not being released by the Sangat block development panchayat officer (BDPO) while the companies that had provided material for the development works were demanding money for the material provided.

Pritpal Kumar stated that he had approached the MLA after BDPO refused to release the funds. According to the FIR, for getting the Rs 25 lakh grant released, the MLA had sought Rs 5 lakh as bribe through his close aide Rashim Garg.

Advertisement

On February 16, Garg was arrested with Rs 4 lakh bribe money. This bribe money was in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and the same currency note numbers were mentioned in the FIR.

Garg was caught outside the Circuit House by the VB team while the MLA was sitting inside.

Initially, on February 16, only Garg was arrested, but Pritpal Kumar had made a voice recording of the conversation between him and the MLA over the bribe amount. The recording went viral on social media. Its voice quality matched with that of the MLA’s after getting it inspected from forensic experts, following which the MLA was arrested, sources said.

Advertisement

It was also mentioned in the FIR that Garg had taken Rs 2.5 lakh from Pritpal Kumar to get one SC villager Gurdas Singh of Ghudda deputed as nambardar of village. The DSP said, “We are verifying that part as well because of which we sought police remand yet again.”

Though Amit Rattan had a haircut, he used to be seen wearing turban in his constituency before he was arrested. However, during the court hearing he wasn’t wearing turban.

Garg was produced in court on February 24 and was sent to judicial remand.