Rape accused AAP MLA Harmit Pathanmajra arrested from Gwalior after 6 months on run

The Patila police in Punjab arrested absconding Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra from Gwalior Tuesday night, six months after he was booked in a rape case.

According to a government spokesperson, Pathanmajra, the Sanour MLA, was arrested near Jhansi Road in Gwalior around 10 pm by a police team led by SP Vaibhav Chaudhary. The arrest came two days after the detention of former Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar from Mandi Gobindgarh in the suicide case of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

A first-time legislator, Pathanmajra was booked on September 2, 2025, under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was registered following a complaint by a woman from Zirakpur, who accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage while allegedly concealing his first marriage.