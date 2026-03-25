Rape accused AAP MLA Harmit Pathanmajra arrested from Gwalior after 6 months on run

The Patila police in Punjab arrested absconding Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra from Gwalior Tuesday night, six months after he was booked in a rape case. According to a government spokesperson, Pathanmajra, the Sanour MLA, was arrested near Jhansi Road in Gwalior around 10 pm by a police team led by SP Vaibhav […]

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhMar 25, 2026 09:52 AM IST
Harmit Singh PathanmajraAAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Patila police in Punjab arrested absconding Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra from Gwalior Tuesday night, six months after he was booked in a rape case.

According to a government spokesperson, Pathanmajra, the Sanour MLA, was arrested near Jhansi Road in Gwalior around 10 pm by a police team led by SP Vaibhav Chaudhary. The arrest came two days after the detention of former Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar from Mandi Gobindgarh in the suicide case of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

A first-time legislator, Pathanmajra was booked on September 2, 2025, under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was registered following a complaint by a woman from Zirakpur, who accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage while allegedly concealing his first marriage.

Following the case’s registration, high drama ensued as the MLA evaded arrest. He managed to escape when a police team attempted to nab him in Karnala after he fled from Patiala. In a later television interview, Pathanmajra claimed he was in Australia, alleged that he had been “framed,” and stated he would return only after securing bail.

However, his bail plea was rejected, and a Patiala court subsequently declared him a proclaimed offender.

The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force had been tracking him since then. Pathanmajra had revolted against the AAP’s central leadership in Delhi around the time the case surfaced. He had also publicly criticised the state government’s handling of flood prevention measures and accused senior bureaucrat Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources, of being responsible for flood-related issues. He had further alleged that the party leadership in Delhi was dictating key decisions in Punjab.

The complaint against him dates back to 2022, and the Mohali police conducted an earlier inquiry.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 25: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments