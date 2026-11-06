AAP MLA says ED raid came with offer to join BJP and a ministerial post

AAP MLA from Moga, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Thursday claimed that the nearly 42-hour-long Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at her residence was accompanied by pressure “to join the BJP and get a ministerial position”, something that she said she refused as a “loyal soldier of Arvind Kejriwal”.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing central agencies in poll-bound Punjab, Arora claimed that the ED teams, which searched seven premises linked to her and her family, failed to recover any incriminating material or “a single penny”.

“They told me, ‘soch lo, aane wale dino mein mantri honge aap… mainu keha geya mantri da pad mil jega par assi Kejriwal de sipaahi haan’ (They said I should think about it. They said I would get a ministerial post in the future, but I am a loyal soldier of Arvind Kejriwal). AAP is our mother party and Bhagwant Mann is our leader,” Arora told reporters after the searches ended.

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The MLA, who is also the president of the AAP’s state women’s wing and has been renominated from Moga for the 2027 Assembly elections, said the raids were intended to intimidate her following the party’s decision to field her again.

“PM Modi sent ED to my house to pressurise and scare me. They came to our house at 5 am when I was sleeping with my children,” she said.

The ED teams had arrived early Wednesday at her residential flat on GT Road, her camp office-cum-bungalow on Dosanjh Road and a private de-addiction hospital run by her husband, Dr Rakesh Arora, in Moga. Searches were also conducted at the houses of her maternal and paternal grandparents in Libra village of Khanna and Chandumajra village of Patiala, respectively. The searches concluded on Thursday afternoon.

“They even checked our washrooms and my children’s drawings and marksheets. Search was completed around 12 noon, but they stayed till 4 pm deliberately,” she said, adding that the searches had left her family, particularly her young children, distressed.

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Arora alleged that the agency questioned her not only about her own family’s properties but also about transactions involving other people in Moga, including property purchases and sales over the past few years. She said the questioning also covered transactions involving individuals such as Bipan Unkara and Rakesh Sitara, dating to the period before the formation of the AAP government. “They claimed we did money laundering,” she alleged.

The ED searches were linked to a money laundering investigation arising from a case registered by the Moga police in June 2024 concerning alleged fraudulent mutation of government land acquired for National Highway 754-A and wrongful disbursement of compensation.

According to an official source in the ED, the agency’s action was based on an FIR registered on June 16, 2024, at Dharamkot police station under sections relating to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR named revenue official (patwari) Navdeep Singh and a woman migrant labourer, Dilkhush Kumari.

The police case alleged that the patwari had prepared forged documents showing government land in the name of Kumari to claim compensation under the NH-754A project. An amount of Rs 1,00,65,724 was subsequently disbursed to her. However, verification later established that the land for which compensation had been paid was already owned by the state government. The FIR alleged that forged documents and false entries in land records had been created as part of a conspiracy.

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Arora rejected the allegations of money laundering and said she would cooperate with the investigation if summoned again. “We will join investigation whenever they will call us again,” she said.

She also accused the BJP of resorting to pressure tactics because it feared defeat in Punjab. “The BJP and Modi should forget that we will get scared or threatened in any way. They know they are losing Punjab badly. We are prepared for more such raids in future,” she said.

In a statement, Arora reiterated that she could not be lured by political positions or election tickets. “I am not someone who can be tempted by ministerial positions, election tickets or political posts. As long as I live, I will stand firmly with the AAP. Neither threats nor inducements can make me compromise my principles or loyalty,” she said.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu also alleged that the ED searches were politically motivated and claimed that the agency had found nothing during the operation. “The same thing was repeatedly said to her: Madam, join the BJP, and you will get big positions. But our MLA did not budge an inch,” Pannu said.

He accused the Centre of misusing government agencies to pressure Opposition leaders into switching political allegiance. “The BJP should remove this misconception from its mind that it can buy the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann through threats or inducements,” he said.