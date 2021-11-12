AAP MLA crosses over to Congress benches amid dramatic Punjab Assembly session

In a dramatic turn of events in Vidhan Sabha Thursday and in a major embarrassment for the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party, its MLA Jagtar Singh Hissowal crossed the floor of the House and joined the treasury benches while calling Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi an “aam aadmi”.

The development comes a day after Bathinda (Rural) MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby joined the ruling party hours after resigning from the AAP. She, however, has not resigned from the Vidhan Sabha and sat with the other AAP leaders during the day’s session.

On Thursday, while starting his address to the House, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took a dig at the AAP, and asked the Opposition benches why the “Delhi wala” (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) calls him a “duplicate aam aadmi”. To this the AAP legislators protested.

Following this, Channi gestured towards the Opposition MLAs and askes if they thought he was “a better aam aadmi”. Hissowal, the MLA from Raikot, then got up from his seat and said Channi was an “aam aadmi”, “the CM of the common man”. He then crossed over from Opposition benches, met the CM and sat on the treasury benches amid cheers by Congress legislators.

AAP leader Aman Arora accused Speaker Rana K P Singh of supporting defection: “On a day you are bringing an anti-defection law, it is shocking that you and the Congress are promoting defection.”

To this, Channi said that he was not willing to do all this but he was prompted by the AAP MLAs’ protest on his ‘aam aadmi’ remark.