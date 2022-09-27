scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

AAP MLA challaned for driving without helmet

The traffic police issued the postal challan after taking cognisance of the MLA's picture which was shared by road safety expert, Harman Sidhu, on the Facebook page of the traffic police.

Traffic police issued the challan after the MLA's picture (above) was shared by a road safety expert. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Chandigarh traffic police has issued a challan against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Singh Gogi, for driving two-wheeler without helmet during a protest march near Governor house in Chandigarh on September 23.

The traffic police issued the postal challan after taking cognisance of the MLA’s picture which was shared by road safety expert, Harman Sidhu, on the Facebook page of the traffic police.

Sources said that the postal challan was issued along with a photocopy of the picture capturing MLA Gogi driving motorcycle without helmet.

More from Chandigarh

On September 23, AAP MLAs came to Chandigarh for staging a protest outside Raj Bhawan against Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, as he did not give his assent to a Punjab Assembly special session.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 04:56:11 am
Next Story

NASA spacecraft DART successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement