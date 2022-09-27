AAP MLA challaned for driving without helmet

The Chandigarh traffic police has issued a challan against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Singh Gogi, for driving two-wheeler without helmet during a protest march near Governor house in Chandigarh on September 23.

The traffic police issued the postal challan after taking cognisance of the MLA’s picture which was shared by road safety expert, Harman Sidhu, on the Facebook page of the traffic police.

Sources said that the postal challan was issued along with a photocopy of the picture capturing MLA Gogi driving motorcycle without helmet.

On September 23, AAP MLAs came to Chandigarh for staging a protest outside Raj Bhawan against Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, as he did not give his assent to a Punjab Assembly special session.