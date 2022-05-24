AAP MLA Balbir Singh, wife, son gets 3 yrs in jail in assault case, secure bail

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Ravi Inder Singh, in Ropar on Monday convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh (65), his wife Rupinderjit Saini, son Rahul Saini and one Parminder Singh in an 11-year-old family dispute case.

The court handed 3-years of rigorous imprisonment for the convicts. However, all the convicts were granted bail on the spot.

As per details, the case dates back to 2011 when the complainant Paramjit Kaur, sister of Dr Balbir Singh’s wife, Rupinderjit Saini, had claimed that she and her husband had been attacked at Tapparian Dyal Singh village of Chamkaur Sahib (Ropar district). Paramjit Kaur had alleged that her father, Anoop Singh, had divided their ancestral land at the village equally among his three daughters, but Dr Balbir Singh and his wife had ‘illegally encroached’ on her share of land. Paramjit had later moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court which ruled in her favor and they were given back the possession of their alnd.

The counsel for the complainant said: “The High Court had also fixed the days for both parties to irrigate their respective land but on June 13, 2011, when Paramjit Kaur and her husband, Mewa Singh, were irrigating their land, the opposite party — including Balbir Singh, his wife, son and another villager Parminder Singh — attacked them. The court on Monday has convicted all four of them to three yearss of rigorous imprisonment. They got bail on the spot.”

The FIR against Dr Balbir Singh, his wife Rupinderjit Saini and son Rahul Saini was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC at Chamkaur Sahib police station on June 13, 2011.

“Balbir Singh also got a cross-FIR registered against Mewa Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur alleging attack but they were acquitted in the case,” said the counsel.