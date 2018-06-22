Attack video viral, Punjab AAP MLA’s guards under lens for cop-out

In videos that went viral after the incident, the three policemen attached with the MLA seem to have no coordination on providing a protective cover to the legislator. In videos that went viral after the incident, the three policemen attached with the MLA seem to have no coordination on providing a protective cover to the legislator.

The attack on AAP’s Ropar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa on Thursday has put a question mark on the abilities of gunmen provided to MLAs to protect them.

In videos that went viral after the incident, the three policemen attached with the MLA seem to have no coordination on providing a protective cover to the legislator.

While one of them carrying a gun appeared a mute spectator when Sandoa was attacked and his turban dislodged, the other two were seen making efforts to protect the MLA, but could do little to overpower the attackers as attack seemed imminent.

After the MLA’s turban was dislodged, one of the policemen was seen dislodging the turban of the accused who continued to hurl abuses at the MLA after removing his turban. The policeman ended up having his own turban removed, besides being slapped by the accused. All this while, the third policeman just looked on.

The personal security officer of the MLA was seen and heard advising him to leave the place with him as things took an ugly turn. He was also seen advising MLA not to hurl stone as MLA bent down to pick a stone after his turban was removed.

Additional Director General of Police (Security) R N Dhoke said IG (security) S K Singh would probe the role and conduct of the gunmen and submit a report. Dhoke said he had watched the video.

“The two PSOs attached to the MLA have also come under the CM’s scanner for evidently failing to protect him. They have been transferred to the Police Lines and the CM has directed the DGP to investigate their role in the entire episode,” a press release from CMO’s office said.

