Friday, Sep 23, 2022

AAP MLA and DCP spat: BJP demands criminal case against MLA supporters

A scuffle had broken out between AAP MLA Raman Arora and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Naresh Dogra over a dispute between two shopkeepers in which the DCP was manhandlled by the supporters of MLA, who also allegedly used filthy langugae against him.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora. (Photo: @ramanarora_jal)

A day after forcing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to reach a compromise with AAP MLA, the BJP leaders Friday demanded registration of a case against the MLA supporters who misbehaved with a woman doctor of the civil hospital and ransacked the property of Civil Hospital, Jalandhar.

After this compromise, Dogra was shifted to the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar.

“The viral videos expose AAP MLA Raman Arora that he does not have etiquette as to how to talk with officials. While solving the public matter, Arora made it a personal issue and used foul and filthy language with the police officer.

Later, he had a physical fight with the police officer on the premises of a vernacular paper… even before elections, Raman Arora used derogatory language against women also,” said senior BJP leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia in a press release.

He said that immediately after the incident on the intervening night of September 21-22, Rajan Angural, the brother of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, came in support of MLA Arora and misbehaved with Dr Harveen Kaur, who was on emergency duty at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, in an attempt to influence Dr Kaur to get a medico-legal report registered according to their whims and fancies.

When Dr Kaur claimed she would work as per rules, the goons accompanying Rajan Angural broke the glass of the door and damaged the government property. A complaint has been lodged by the Civil Hospital authorities with the police, said Kalia, adding that a month ago, Sheetal Angural misbehaved with the district administrative officers and when PCS officers threatened to go on strike, Angural apologised.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 01:54:42 am
