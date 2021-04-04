AAP men incited attack on Abohar MLA: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and former state secretary Vineet Joshi Sunday accused the AAP and anti-BJP parties of instigating innocent farmers against the central BJP government to gain political mileage in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said he had sufficient evidence to prove that the main perpetrator of the event, Lakhanpal Sharma alias Lakhanjit Sharma Alamwala alias Lakha Sharma, is a district vice-president of the AAP intellectual wing, Muktsar.

Joshi alleged that when Abohar MLA Arun Narang went to Malout to address a press conference, Lakhanpal Sharma got announcements made at Malout Mandi and gathered a mob. “He further instigated the mob with his speech and directed them to attack the MLA,” Joshi alleged.

Waving a dossier of screenshots from Lakahnpal’s Facebook wall, Joshi said Lakhanpal’s posts were evidence of his long association with the AAP.

Joshi also accused another so-called farmer leader, Bachittar Pal Singh, of threatening to kill BJP leader Harjit Grewal in a video that went viral. “Bachittar Pal too is associated with AAP and has been its former Ferozepur zone in-charge,” Joshi alleged.

Meanwhile, Lakhanpal Sharma posted a video saying that he was a functionary of BKU (Sidhupur) and would court arrest on Monday.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Leader of Opposition, when contacted, distanced himself from both Lakhanpal Sharma and Bachittar Singh. He said, “There are no office-bearers of intellectual wing of AAP as of now. This wing will be reorganised. Hence, Lakhanpal Sharma and Bachittar Singh have no portfolio in AAP. No matter what their party or standing, action should be taken against them if they have done something wrong. We will find out as to when they took membership of party and whether they are still party volunteers or not.”