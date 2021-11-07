AAP: Main faces of transport mafia still hold big posts in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday accused the Punjab government of showing “special kindness” to the top officials, who were allegedly part of the transport mafia during the SAD-BJP government, and asked why they were still holding positions in the state transport office.

Slamming Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP asked how the transport mafia can be eradicated by keeping these officials in the chain of command.

Releasing a document to the media, AAP Youth Wing state president Meet Hayer said the Charanjit Singh Channi government, and especially Warring, should explain to the public about the post of Punjab State Road Safety Council (Lead Agency) and its Director General and make public all the documents on whose orders this special post and office was created.

Asking if the post been approved by the Cabinet, Hayer alleged that the post was not created for road safety but for the “safety of illegal buses of the Badal-Majithia family”. He raised questions about an IAS officer who was appointed as DG after retirement.

The AAP leader further said that when the SAD-BJP government came to power in 2007, one of the first appointments which was made was of this official as the State Transport Commissioner (STC). “During this same period hundreds of lucrative routes were distributed to the Badals and favorite private transporters at the cost of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC and thousands of permits were arbitrarily increased costing the exchequer billions of rupees,” alleged Hayer.

Hayer also raised questions on the salary, allowances, vehicle, driver and other facilities being given to Director General Punjab State Road Safety Council. He said that the kindness of the Channi government on the officer raises big questions.

When contacted regarding the allegations levelled against him, the official brushed it aside. “I have always been posted in inconsequential appointments in my career. One odd tenure in transport department does not mean anything. And the appointment of DG Road Safety Council has nothing to do with transport department. It has been set up under the orders of the Supreme Court,” he said.