AAP legislators at it, continue to threaten officials, says Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday deplored the Bhagwant Mann government saying “legislators of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continue to intimidate Punjab officials with dire consequences if they refused to toe their line”.

In a written statement, Bajwa said, “AAP MLA from Tarn Taran Kashmir Singh Sohal has threatened Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Sohal with strict action if he failed to cancel a case registered against his close associate Harpreet Singh and 13 others for illegally chopping off eucalyptus trees without procuring mandatory permission from the state forest department. It is really a worrying trend how AAP MLAs every day are courting one or the other controversy, misbehaving, and threatening senior Punjab officials with impunity, and chief minister Bhagwant Mann does not speak even a single word against it to control his legislators.”

Bajwa while referring to the media reports said, “Tarn Taran MLA even said he would ensure that the SSP was transferred to an insignificant post if he did not withdraw the case registered against his associate.”

The Congress leader added, “On one hand the Punjab officials have to abide by the directions of the chief minister who wants to plant maximum saplings to ensure better green cover in the state, while on the other, the legislators are supporting elements who were chopping off trees illegally.”

Bajwa said that “just a few days ago, DCP Naresh Dogra was beaten up by AAP MLA Raman Arora and on the same day Rajan Angural, brother of another AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, misbehaved with emergency medical officer (EMO) Harveen Kaur at Jalandhar civil hospital. However neither the chief minister nor the police took action against the erring AAP MLAs. In fact, the Jalandhar police went into overdrive to protect the AAP MLAs”.