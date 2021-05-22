AAP leaders write to PM, urge resumption of talks with farmers

AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann and co-incharge of party affairs in the state, Raghav Chadha, Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to resume talks with the farmer leaders opposing the agricultural laws.

Mann and Chadha said that farmers of Punjab along with various other states had been protesting on the Delhi borders, for the last six months against the withdrawal of three agriculture laws made by the Union government. They said that the farmers had so far lost 470 of their fellows during this struggle which was very unfortunate and painful.

Both AAP leaders said that although 11 rounds of talks had been held between the farmers’ representatives and the government ministers, but “the government has not made any attempt to negotiate with the farmers since January 22, 2021, which is not in the interest of the farmers and the entire nation”.

The added that farmer leaders had once again called for talks, and the Prime Minister should accept the invitation with humility and generosity and resume talks on the issue, to resolve it permanently.

The AAP leaders appealed that in the interest of the entire country and all sections of the society, the Union government should withdraw all the three laws pertaining to the agriculture sector. Bhagwant Mann said that Prime Minister himself had said that there was only one call away from farmers. He said that now that the farmers were calling for talks, the Prime Minister himself should take this call seriously and resolve the matter through dialogue with the farmers.