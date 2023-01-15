Leaders pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

A group of AAP leaders and their families on Saturday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Muktsar as part of Maghi Mela.

The first to reach the gurdwara on Saturday morning were Harpal Kaur and Manpreet Kaur, the mother and sister of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Later, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, social security minister Dr Baljit Kaur , Muktsar MLA Kaka Brar and Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian also came to the gurdwara to pay their obeisance.

SAD (Amritsar) conference

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) organised a political conference on Saturday in which party chief Simranjit Singh Mann lauded the insaaf morcha organised at the border of Mohali and Chandigarh to seek justice in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case.

Mann stated that in 2024 Lok Sabha polls their party will field Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and few other states as well.

Waris Punjab De gathering

]Self proclaimed Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh also organised his first political conference at Muktsar on Saturday.

Amritpal Singh — who is the chief of Waris Punjab De, an organisation formed by Late actor- activist Deep Sidhu — urged the sangat to participate in large numbers in the insaaf morcha organised at the border of Mohali and Chandigarh. He also demanded the release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jails even after completing their jail terms.

Congress marks presence

Some Congress leaders — including former PPCC secretary Gurdas Girdhar and others — reached the gurdwara on Saturday to pay their obeisance, even though most of the party’s state leadership were busy in Jalandhar owing the sudden death of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary from a heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra .

Advertisement

Holy dip in sarovar

Thousands of devotees from across Punjab and from neighbouring states on Saturday took a holy dip in the sarovar of Darbar Sahib Gurdwara.

Langars had been organised on 7-8 approach roads leading to Muktsar on the occassion of Maghi.