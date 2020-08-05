AAP leaders demand CBI probe, Capt resignation

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann accompanied by party legislators. Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi AAP MP Bhagwant Mann accompanied by party legislators. Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi

The AAP on Tuesday held a protest against the hooch tragedy in the state and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a thorough CBI probe into the incident.

The AAP leaders, including state president Bhagwant Mann and 11 MLAs of the party, were detained at the Phase 1 police station and were later released. The AAP leaders demanded a probe into the role of some leaders of the ruling party. The AAP leaders were going to Siswan to hold a protest outside the CM’s farmhouse. But they were stopped by the police at Mullanpur Garibdas barrier and all the leaders, including Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema and MLA Aman Arora, were detained.

When the AAP leaders were taken to the Phase 1 police station, they raised slogans against the Punjab government alleging that the state government failed to stop the hooch tragedy which claimed more than 100 lives.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the police station, Mann said that the Punjab government was trying to cover up the tragedy and did not reach out to the families of the victims.

Taking a dig at the CM, Mann said that the CM had the time to speak to Tik Tok artistes but remained silent on the tragedy. Mann also demanded that a CBI inquiry must be conducted into the entire incident which shocked Punjab.

Mann said that the state government had failed to arrest the ‘high-ups’ who were involved in the smuggling of spurious liquor in the state.

“Even during the lockdown period, there was a liquor scam and now this hooch tragedy. Some of the ‘high-ups’ from the ruling party may be involved in this business. Many families have lost their bread winners. There are questions about the (functioning of the) state government but the CM is silent,” Mann said.

DSP (City-1) Gursher Singh Sandhu said that they let off all the AAP leaders with a warning and no case was registered against them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd