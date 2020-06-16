AAP leader sent to judicial custody for 14 days

AAP leader Yogeshwar Sharma was arrested from his house in Sector 16 of Panchkula on Sunday night. AAP leader Yogeshwar Sharma was arrested from his house in Sector 16 of Panchkula on Sunday night.

AAP leader Yogeshwar Sharma, who has been accused of cheating a retired IAS officer of Rs 2 crore, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday. Even though the investigation agency sought police custody of five days, duty magistrate declined to accept the plea and ordered judicial custody. He was arrested from his house in Sector 16 of Panchkula on Sunday night.

DSP (EOW) Sukhraj Katewa said, “We applied for five days police custody of Yogeshwar Sharma. Our plea was rejected. We are investigating the case thoroughly. There are many aspects of the probe, which is yet to be completed.”

Yogeshwar had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Panchkula last year, while his selection as the AAP candidate from Panchkula had triggered resentment among several AAP workers and supporters.

Complainant Harjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer from Punjab government and a resident of Sector 40, alleged that Yogeshwar Sharma cheated him of Rs 2.05 crore in the sales of 50 per cent share of an SCO, comprising basement and ground floor, in Sector 46.

In his complaint, Harjeet Singh raised apprehension that Sharma can escape to a a foreign country so his passport should be frozen. He also alleged in the FIR that Sharma had once threatened him with his licensed weapon.

A case of cheating was registered against Yogeshwar Sharma at Sector 11 police station. The matter is being probed.

