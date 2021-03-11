scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
AAP leader moves HC, seeks directions to trial court to summon judicial file of pending case

The petitioner submitted that he, along with co-accused, was summoned on January 22, 2016, after Majithia in his complaint alleged scurrilous and defamatory statements by the AAP leader.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 11, 2021 5:58:08 am
SAD MLA Bikramjit Singh Majithia outside Vidhan Sabha on the second day of Punjab Budget Session in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia over a petition filed by senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, seeking direction to the trial court to summon the judicial file of case ‘State versus Jagjit Singh alias Jagjit Singh Chahal’ pending before a Mohali court.

The petitioner, Sanjay Singh, through his counsels, senior advocate Rajesh Garg, advocate Himmat Shergill and advocate Ferry Sofat, sought setting aside of the order dated February 25, 2021, passed by ACJM, Ludhiana, wherein the application for permission to summon the judicial file of case ‘State versus Jagjit Singh alias Jagjit Singh Chahal’ pending before a Mohali court, was dismissed. It has been contended by the counsels that the order passed by Ludhiana Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate dismissing the application for summoning the case file was erroneous.

