Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in Jalandhar’s Model Town

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday in Jalandhar’s posh Model Town area. The attack took place outside Model Town gurdwara, where unidentified assailants opened fire on Oberoi’s car, triggering panic in the area, according to police sources.

The attackers allegedly fired at least five rounds at the vehicle, shattering its windows. Oberoi sustained serious gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the sources added.

Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot. The area was cordoned off, and security arrangements were tightened. Police teams have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify and trace the assailants.