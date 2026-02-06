Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in Jalandhar’s Model Town

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday in Jalandhar’s posh Model Town area. The attack took place outside Model Town gurdwara, where unidentified assailants opened fire on Oberoi’s car, triggering panic in the area, according to police sources.
The attackers allegedly fired at least five rounds at the vehicle, shattering its windows. Oberoi sustained serious gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the sources added.
Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot. The area was cordoned off, and security arrangements were tightened. Police teams have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify and trace the assailants.
Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann’s watch.
The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren’t safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?
Punjab…
— Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) February 6, 2026
The brazen murder has sent shockwaves across the city, particularly in the Model Town area, and has sparked concern in political circles as well.
Senior police officials said that the case is being investigated from all angles. Possible motives, including personal enmity and political rivalry, are being examined. Efforts are underway to identify the attackers and arrest them at the earliest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan turned 50 yesterday and his wife Aishwarya Rai had the most adorable wish for him. She posted an old childhood photo of him on social media, along with a heartwarming note, calling him her dearest 'baby papa'. Fans flooded the comments section with love for the couple and Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, also expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes.