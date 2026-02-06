Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in Jalandhar’s Model Town

The incident occurred outside the Model Town gurdwara. Unidentified assailants opened fire on Lucky Oberoi’s car, injuring him.

By: Express News Service
2 min readJalandharUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Punjab AAP leader Lucky OberoiThe attackers allegedly fired at least five rounds at the vehicle, shattering its windows. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday in Jalandhar’s posh Model Town area. The attack took place outside Model Town gurdwara, where unidentified assailants opened fire on Oberoi’s car, triggering panic in the area, according to police sources.

The attackers allegedly fired at least five rounds at the vehicle, shattering its windows. Oberoi sustained serious gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the sources added.

Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot. The area was cordoned off, and security arrangements were tightened. Police teams have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify and trace the assailants.

The brazen murder has sent shockwaves across the city, particularly in the Model Town area, and has sparked concern in political circles as well.

Senior police officials said that the case is being investigated from all angles. Possible motives, including personal enmity and political rivalry, are being examined. Efforts are underway to identify the attackers and arrest them at the earliest.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement