AAP leader Gurpreet Gopi shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a firing incident in Punjab’s Ferozepur district late Saturday evening.

The AAP leader, identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, was killed in the attack, while another party worker, Harpreet Singh, was critically injured in the incident in the Mamdot area of Ferozepur.

Gopi and Singh were travelling on a motorcycle on Mamdot Road when unidentified assailants travelling in a car allegedly opened fire at them.

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Vicky Maini, the newly elected president of the Mamdot Nagar Panchayat, along with two others, was travelling in a separate car and was present at the spot.