AAP’s Kharar choice: A 31-yr-old former singer with keen interest in politics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, in its second list of 30 people, named singer-turned politician, Anmol Gagan Mann (31), as its candidate from Kharar Assembly constituency of Mohali district for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Mann, who hails from the family of left wing unionists, is the first woman candidate fielded by any party in the district so far. She has been actively working in Kharar for the past few months, reaching out to people and holding public meetings and rallies in the constituency to connect with the voters.

Mann’s father Jodha Singh Mann told The Indian Express that his daughter always wanted to join politics and she was happy that the AAP had given that chance to a young woman.

“For our family, politics means making a difference. My daughter has had my complete support since her childhood and our family has stood by her,” he added.

Speaking further, Jodha Singh said that his daughter always wanted to serve the people and this would be a good platform for her. He said that Mann has been working in the constituency for long and understands the issues concerning the people.

As per details, Mann had started her career as a Punjabi singer in 2014. However, after recording and launching some songs, she had shifted her focus on politics and become active with the AAP in particular. She was made in-charge of Kharar constituency earlier this year by the party.

Political experts said that 31-year-old Mann’s entry into the fray, may force other parties to change their strategy. The SAD has already declared Ranjeet Singh Gill as its candidate while the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress were yet to declare their candidates.

Kharar seat was won by AAP’s Kanwar Sandhu in 2017 with a margin of around 2000 votes. He defeated senior Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang.

Kharar is the biggest state assembly segment in the district which also has two other assembly segments including Mohali and Derbassi. No party could claim the seat as it was won by SAD in 2012. In 2017 AAP won the seat.

In the civic body elections held earlier this month, SAD gave a tough competition to ruling Congress while AAP failed miserably. The constituency includes major towns of Kharar and Kurali and Nayagaon where population from other states had settled down in the last few years.