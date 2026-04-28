AAP taps sports starpower after MPs exit, inducts wrestler Jassa Patti

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted wrestler-turned-public figure Jaskanwar Singh Patti, popularly known as Jassa Patti, into the AAP’s fold Tuesday, as the party continues to grapple with the recent exit of seven of its Members of Parliament.

The induction took place at the official residence of Mann. Calling Patti “a source of pride for Punjab and the country,” Mann said, “When achievers from sports join public life, it inspires youth and strengthens governance,” he said, framing the move as part of a broader effort to bring “grounded, hardworking” faces into the party.

The induction comes days after a significant churn in the Aam Aadmi Party’s ranks, with seven Rajya Sabha MPs walking out, an exodus that has raised questions about internal cohesion. The AAP was accused of giving Rajya Sabha seats to industrialists and other responsibilities to leaders of other parties. Now, the AAP’s strategy is to induct non-political faces.