AAP taps sports starpower after MPs exit, inducts wrestler Jassa Patti

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted wrestler-turned-public figure Jaskanwar Singh Patti, popularly known as Jassa Patti, into the AAP’s fold Tuesday, as the party continues to grapple with the recent exit of seven of its Members of Parliament.
The induction took place at the official residence of Mann. Calling Patti “a source of pride for Punjab and the country,” Mann said, “When achievers from sports join public life, it inspires youth and strengthens governance,” he said, framing the move as part of a broader effort to bring “grounded, hardworking” faces into the party.
The induction comes days after a significant churn in the Aam Aadmi Party’s ranks, with seven Rajya Sabha MPs walking out, an exodus that has raised questions about internal cohesion. The AAP was accused of giving Rajya Sabha seats to industrialists and other responsibilities to leaders of other parties. Now, the AAP’s strategy is to induct non-political faces.
Party insiders suggest more such inductions are in the pipeline, especially from sports and civil society, as AAP looks to consolidate its base in Punjab ahead of the next elections. The emphasis will be on grassroots appeal.
Patti, who carries the tag of ‘Rustam-e-Hind’ and has a following in rural Punjab, expressed faith in Mann’s leadership and the party’s policies. “I will work to strengthen the party and serve society with the same dedication I showed in sports,” he said.
Two days ago, Mann inducted a Kabaddi champion, Pala Jalalpuria.
With new entrants to the party, the AAP is being watched as it tries to establish a connection with Punjab’s youth, particularly in the rural belt, where wrestling akharas still command cultural influence. At the same time, it is seeking to counter the narrative of drift triggered by the MPs’ exit by bringing in fresh entrants and local faces into the party fold.
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