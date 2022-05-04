AAP issues show-cause notice to 6 councillors, asks why they voted in favour of agenda item

The city unit of AAP Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to six of its councillors seeking an immediate reply as to why they voted in favour of an agenda item when the party leadership had not said so.

The notice was issued to Jaswinder Kaur, Suman Devi, Poonam, Taruna Mehta, Prem Lata and Kuldeep Dhalor. These councillors had in a recent House meeting voted in favour of the Lions Services.

“This is to bring to your attention that a house meeting was conducted on April 30 with an agenda — work contract for road sweeping to be awarded to M/S Lions services ltd. It was clearly discussed that the councillors shall demand deferment of this agenda so that our councillors can procure some time to go through the terms and conditions of the tender,” it was stated.

It was added, “During the discussions on the above-mentioned agenda/item in MC house, our leader of the house Councillor Sh Yogesh Dhingra demanded the poll. As discussed in the House meeting, it was made clear that all councillors shall vote against this agenda.”

AAP convener Prem Garg sought the reply by 1 pm Thursday.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that the addressee has voted in favour of the agenda along with other BJP councillors despite clear guidelines to vote against the agenda. This act of indiscipline is not acceptable and shall be viewed seriously by the party leadership. You are hereby directed to send your reply to this show cause notice as to why you voted in favour of the agenda, latest by Thursday afternoon 1 PM to the undersigned,” it was specified in the show-cause notice.