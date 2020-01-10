Police use water cannons as AAP holds protests outside CM Amarinder Singh’s home

AAP workers protest outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday. (Express photo) AAP workers protest outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday. (Express photo)

Scores of AAP workers, led by state president Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema, held a massive protest outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday against the recent hike in electric charges. Chandigarh Police used water cannons to stop the AAP workers from moving towards the CM’s residence and later detained Mann, Harpal Cheema, and MLA Rupinder Ruby.

The AAP, which is the main Opposition party in the state Assembly, had called for a ‘gherao’ of Amarinder Singh’s residence over the issue of power tariff and power purchase agreements signed during previous SAD-BJP regime with private plants.

Watch: AAP holds protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence over hike in power tariff, police use water cannons to disperse agitators pic.twitter.com/lIWUizHZld — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 10, 2020

The issue of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) was made a pre-poll issue by Congress. The party had promised that after coming to power it would terminate the agreements. But the promises were not kept on the plea that there was no legal way to do this.

AAP had demanded the scrapping of the expensive power purchase agreements (PPAs) inked by the previous SAD-BJP regime and alleged that the Congress government had succumbed to the pressure of powerful power mafia.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd