AAP has no right to object if Haryana builds new Assembly building: Khattar

A new Vidhan Sabha is needed for Haryana considering the possible increase in the number of members in near future and the Aam Aadmi Party has no right to object if the state constructs a new Assembly building in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said. This came even as a Punjab government official reiterated that “not a single inch of land should be given to Harayaa in Chandigarh”.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has no right to object if Haryana wants to construct a new Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. We are not taking land in Chandigarh for free. If we are taking 10 acres for the Assembly building from Chandigarh administration, then we are also giving it an equal piece of land. There is no problem in this and it is for the Chandigarh administration to decide,” said Khattar.

The Haryana CM’s remarks came on a day a delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal, led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also Chandigarh administrator, and opposed Haryana’s proposed move of setting up an additional building of its Assembly in the Union Territory, which is also the joint capital of the two states.

A spokesperson for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “We have already cleared our stand. Not a single inch of land should be given to Haryana in Chandigarh”. Earlier, the AAP had said that Punjab has the sole right over Chandigarh and Haryana will not be allowed to construct an additional legislative assembly building in the city.